ITSM Software Considered Strategic Priority For Organizations In 2025: Info-Tech Research Group Identifies The Top Nine Providers Ranked By Softwarereviews Users In Annual Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ITSM standardizes and improves the delivery of IT services for consistency, accountability, and alignment with broader organizational objectives. Considered a core driver of business value in a digital-first world, best in class ITSM software is helping to eliminate operational silos, enhance service quality, and improve the overall user experience. Organizations without a mature ITSM approach may face increased downtime, rising costs, and reduced agility, all of which can hinder performance and innovation.

Data from 2,043 end-user reviews on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top ITSM software providers for the 2025 ITSM Emotional Footprint report. The insights are published to support organizations that are considering options to improve service delivery, increase efficiency, and scale their ITSM capabilities for long-term business growth.

Info-Tech's Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional response ratings across 25 proactive questions, creating a power indicator of overall user feeling towards the vendor and product. The result is the Net Emotional Footprint, or NEF, a composite score that reflects the overall emotional tone of user feedback.

The 2025 IT Service Management – Enterprise Champions are as follows:



TeamDynamix ITSM , +92 NEF, ranked high for client-friendly policies.

IBM Maximo IT , +95 NEF, ranked high for its efficiency.

ServiceNow ITSM , +83 NEF, ranked high for its security features. Ivanti Neurons for ITSM , +86 NEF, ranked high for its productivity enabling features.

The 2025 IT Service Management – Midmarket Champions are as follows:



TeamDynamix ITSM , + 92 NEF, ranked high for its effectiveness.

Jira Service Management , + 88 NEF, ranked high for its friendly negotiation policies.

IBM Maximo IT , +93 NEF, ranked high for helping clients save time.

Freshservice , + 84 NEF, ranked high for its complimentary product enhancement features. Zendesk for Service , + 81 NEF, ranked high for its inspiring features.

Analyst Insight:

"IT Service Management is now a strategic priority as organizations respond to digital demands, AI adoption, and hybrid work," says Mahmoud Ramin , senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group . "Modern ITSM platforms offer smarter and faster service delivery, helping organizations improve efficiency, reduce risk, and increase agility. Those that delay modernization risk service disruptions and missed opportunities for growth."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Best IT Service Management (ITSM) Providers 2025

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews .

