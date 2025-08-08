Cohen & Co Acquires Gioffre & Company, LLP

CLEVELAND, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gioffre & Company, LLP (Gioffre) has joined Cohen & Co, one of the top tax and accounting firms in the U.S. Based in Westchester County, New York, Gioffre is a full-service accounting firm with over 50 years of combined experience. The transaction closed on August 8, 2025.

Gioffre was founded by Anthony Gioffre, who also served as its managing partner, and includes five additional employees. The firm brings outsourced accounting, financial reporting and tax expertise from working with both public and large private company clients nationwide.

"Through our many discussions with Anthony, we have gained tremendous confidence in the strategic, positive impact this will have on our firm," says Partner in Charge, Markets & Industries Marcy Kempf. "Adding such a talented team will help us continue to enhance and expand our CFO support, financial reporting and tax provision services, delivering tailored solutions to meet the needs of our clients and their investors."

"We are excited for this new venture with Cohen & Co and chose this move with intention," says Anthony Gioffre. "Our goal is to provide enhanced service opportunities and bench strength to our long-standing clients and to offer longevity for our employees at a highly respected platform firm."

With the addition of Gioffre, Cohen & Co reaffirms its commitment to deliver high-quality assurance, tax and advisory solutions that reflect the diverse needs of the New York Tri-State region. The Westchester office joins a growing network of locations strategically positioned to support clients locally, regionally and nationally.

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP served as legal counsel to Cohen & Co for this transaction. This is the third acquisition for Cohen & Co in 2025, following Cleveland-based Tax & Wealth Management, Inc. in January and Chicago-based Tassi and Company in March.

About Cohen & Co

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Co offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Co has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 15 offices in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through an affiliated entity, the firm also has a presence in the Cayman Islands. Learn more at cohenco.

"Cohen & Co" is the brand name under which Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC, and its subsidiary entities, provide professional services. Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC practice in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations and professional standards. Cohen & Company, Ltd. is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory and business consulting services to their clients and are not licensed CPA firms. The entities operating under the Cohen & Co brand are independently owned and are not responsible for the services provided by any other entity operating under the Cohen & Co brand. Our use of terms such as "our firm," "we," "us" and other terms of similar import denote the alternative practice structure of Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC.

SOURCE Cohen & Co

