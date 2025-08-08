Lennar Unveils Two New Home Collections In Anderson Farms Pricing From The Mid $200,000S

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With exceptionally affordable pricing, these new collections represent an exceptional opportunity in today's market-especially for first-time homebuyers," said Alan Jones, Phoenix Division President for Lennar. "Anderson Farms delivers the thoughtful design, quality and value buyers expect from Lennar, all in a welcoming community setting in Maricopa."

The Dream Collection offers four exclusive single-family floorplans, boasting thoughtfully designed living for comfort and convenience. Homes in the Dream Collection range from 814 to 1,120 square feet, and include two and three bedrooms with two bathrooms. Pricing starts in the mid $200,000s.

Customers interested in the Cottage Collection can select from three single-family floorplans, offering innovative designs. Homes in the Cottage Collection range from 969 to 1,232 square feet, and include two and three bedrooms with two bathrooms, in addition to bay garages able to accommodate one to two vehicles. Pricing begins in the high $200,000s.

Anderson Farms homeowners enjoy access to onsite amenities ideal for outdoor recreation including a picnic area, shaded tot lot, and various sports courts. Residents also enjoy close proximity to popular local amenities and attractions, including the Copper Sky Recreation Complex and the Maricopa Public Library.

For more information on homes available in Anderson Farms, visit the community website or call (480) 648-1976.

