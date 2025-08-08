Lennar Unveils Two New Home Collections In Anderson Farms Pricing From The Mid $200,000S
The Dream Collection offers four exclusive single-family floorplans, boasting thoughtfully designed living for comfort and convenience. Homes in the Dream Collection range from 814 to 1,120 square feet, and include two and three bedrooms with two bathrooms. Pricing starts in the mid $200,000s.
Customers interested in the Cottage Collection can select from three single-family floorplans, offering innovative designs. Homes in the Cottage Collection range from 969 to 1,232 square feet, and include two and three bedrooms with two bathrooms, in addition to bay garages able to accommodate one to two vehicles. Pricing begins in the high $200,000s.
Anderson Farms homeowners enjoy access to onsite amenities ideal for outdoor recreation including a picnic area, shaded tot lot, and various sports courts. Residents also enjoy close proximity to popular local amenities and attractions, including the Copper Sky Recreation Complex and the Maricopa Public Library.
For more information on homes available in Anderson Farms, visit the community website or call (480) 648-1976.
About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit .
