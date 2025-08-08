Saputo Announces Election Of Directors
|
Voted For
|Voted Against
|
% For
|% Against
|Lino A. Saputo
|334,146,271
|10,393,406
|96.98%
|3.02%
|Victor L. Crawford
|344,340,917
|198,761
|99.94%
|0.06%
|Olu Fajemirokun-Beck
|343,651,721
|887,957
|99.74%
|0.26%
|Anthony M. Fata
|339,150,146
|5,389,532
|98.44%
|1.56%
|Annalisa King
|339,724,696
|4,814,982
|98.60%
|1.40%
|Karen Kinsley
|343,160,615
|1,379,063
|99.60%
|0.40%
|Diane Nyisztor
|343,680,834
|858,844
|99.75%
|0.25%
|Franziska Ruf
|343,693,570
|846,108
|99.75%
|0.25%
|Stanley H. Ryan
|343,687,063
|852,615
|99.75%
|0.25%
|Annette Verschuren
|341,855,501
|2,684,177
|99.22%
|0.78%
About Saputo
Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“SAP”. Follow Saputo's activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .
Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Senior Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117
Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment