British High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call On Minister Of Foreign Affairs
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Gen Odongo Abubakhar held a meeting with H.E Lisa Chesney, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Uganda at the Ministry Headquarters in Kampala.
The meeting focused at bilateral issues of mutual interest between the two governments, including peace and security developments in the Great Lakes region. They also discussed Uganda's level of preparedness for the upcoming 2026 general electionsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment