British High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call On Minister Of Foreign Affairs


2025-08-08 03:23:27
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Gen Odongo Abubakhar held a meeting with H.E Lisa Chesney, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Uganda at the Ministry Headquarters in Kampala.

The meeting focused at bilateral issues of mutual interest between the two governments, including peace and security developments in the Great Lakes region. They also discussed Uganda's level of preparedness for the upcoming 2026 general elections

