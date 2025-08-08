Courtesy Call On Parliamentary Vice-Minister For Foreign Affairs MATSUMOTO By Mr. Toufik MILAT Ambassador-Designate Of The People's Democratic Republic Of Algeria To Japan

On August 8, Mr. MATSUMOTO, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, received a courtesy call by Mr. Toufik Milat, Ambassador-Designate of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Japan. The overview is as follows.

At the outset, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Matsumoto welcomed the arrival of Ambassador-Designate Milat who has extensive experiences. He then expressed his will to continue discussion to further strengthen bilateral relations to develop bilateral economic cooperation in various areas, based on the first meeting of the Japan-Algeria Intergovernmental Joint Economic Committee held in May.In response, Ambassador-Designate Milat expressed his aspiration to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economy.Both sides concurred to continue actively exchanging high-level visits between the two countries, and to cooperate in advancing Japan-Algeria relations in various fields, including economy and diplomacy.

