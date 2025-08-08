Dogecoin Rises 8% After Trump Signs Crypto Executive Order

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE) has risen 8% in the last 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that allows Americans to hold digital assets in 401(k) retirement accounts.

The original meme coin is currently trading at $0.22 U.S. per digital token after a big move higher following news of President Trump's latest pro-crypto action.

DOGE had risen as high as $0.24 U.S. before meeting resistance and pulling back.

Other cryptocurrencies are also marching higher, with %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) on the cusp of breaking above $4,000 U.S. and %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) trading at $117,000 U.S.

For Dogecoin, the latest rally marks a big reversal after the crypto slumped throughout July of this year and traded around $0.17 U.S.

So far in 2025, DOGE has declined 30% and been one of the worst-performing cryptos. In contrast, Ethereum's price has increased more than 50% in the last month alone.

However, the entire crypto sector is now getting a boost after President Trump allowed 401(k) retirement accounts to hold digital assets for the first time.

While some analysts warn that volatile %Cryptocurrencies could put at risk the more than $11 trillion U.S. held in American retirement accounts, investors are embracing the news.

Sentiment towards cryptocurrencies has largely been bullish since President Trump returned to power on a pledge to make America the "crypto capital of the planet."