Dogecoin Rises 8% After Trump Signs Crypto Executive Order
The original meme coin is currently trading at $0.22 U.S. per digital token after a big move higher following news of President Trump's latest pro-crypto action.
DOGE had risen as high as $0.24 U.S. before meeting resistance and pulling back.
Other cryptocurrencies are also marching higher, with %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) on the cusp of breaking above $4,000 U.S. and %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) trading at $117,000 U.S.
For Dogecoin, the latest rally marks a big reversal after the crypto slumped throughout July of this year and traded around $0.17 U.S.
So far in 2025, DOGE has declined 30% and been one of the worst-performing cryptos. In contrast, Ethereum's price has increased more than 50% in the last month alone.
However, the entire crypto sector is now getting a boost after President Trump allowed 401(k) retirement accounts to hold digital assets for the first time.
While some analysts warn that volatile %Cryptocurrencies could put at risk the more than $11 trillion U.S. held in American retirement accounts, investors are embracing the news.
Sentiment towards cryptocurrencies has largely been bullish since President Trump returned to power on a pledge to make America the "crypto capital of the planet."
