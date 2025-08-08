403
Berlin Halts Military Supplies That Could Be Used In Gaza
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a suspension of military exports that Israel could use in Gaza. He cited Israel's plan to seize Gaza City and growing concern for civilians.
Germany granted €485 million in arms export licenses to Israel between October 2023 and May 2025. It supplied roughly 30 percent of Israel's major arms imports from 2019–2023, including naval ships and armored vehicle components.
Germany aims to prioritize hostage release and a ceasefire over further conflict. Germany supplied Israel with naval vessels and armored vehicles. It issued €326.5 million in military export approvals in 2023, a tenfold increase over 2022.
Approvals fell significantly in 2024; between January and mid‐August, only €14.5 million in arms export approvals occurred, and merely €32,449 involved weapons of war.
SPD lawmakers urged an end to arms exports as a matter of humanitarian concern. The Bundestag debated motions seeking a weapons export freeze.
Legal challenges and parliamentary scrutiny drove the cautious stance. Germany balances its historical commitment to Israel with pressure from international law and public opinion.
This pause marks the first time united Germany has openly denied military support to Israel during the current Gaza war. The shift signals political and commercial caution across Europe. German suppliers may soon face further restrictions if conflict escalates.
