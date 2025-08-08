403
Brazil's Factories Signal Recovery But Face Headwinds As Growth Slows In 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official figures from Brazil's governments and industrial institutions reveal two sides to the country's manufacturing story in 2025. Factories made 6.5% more money in the first half of this year compared to last.
This recovery gives much-needed relief after years of instability. Yet under the surface, clear warning signs are emerging, and these matter to anyone invested in Brazil or global supply chains.
Revenue gains earlier this year came as factories met stronger orders from Brazilian customers and slowly found their footing. But from April onward, things changed. In June alone, factory earnings fell by almost 2%.
The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI-a key measure that tracks if factories are growing or shrinking-shows Brazilian manufacturing contracting for the third month in a row, at 48.3 (where anything below 50 signals contraction).
Fewer new export orders from big partners like the United States and Europe hit Brazil's factories hard. Workers saw some progress, too, though it is less solid than the government hoped.
The minimum wage stands at R$1,518 for 2025, keeping up with inflation, and sector-wide average wages remain historically strong. Still, job creation in industry slowed and even slipped for a month in April.
This suggests companies remain cautious and are hiring fewer people even as they see better headline numbers. Brazil 's factories use about 78% of their installed capacity-higher than during the pandemic, but not back to pre-crisis peaks.
This indicates there is room to grow but also shows lingering hesitation. Without a pickup in foreign demand or cheaper credit, many companies avoid increasing production or investing in new machinery.
Production keeps pace with wages, but there's not enough strength in the sector for higher profits to lift all boats. This matters for more than just Brazil.
The country is a major supplier of metals, machinery, chemicals, and food processing equipment to international markets. When its factories slow down, ripple effects reach companies and consumers abroad.
In summary, Brazil's manufacturing sector in 2025 recovers on paper but faces hurdles in reality. Rising factory revenue and stable wages offer hope, but stalling exports, cautious hiring, and unused capacity warn that a real boom remains out of reach.
The hard facts point to a sector finding its feet, but still weighed down by both international and local challenges.
