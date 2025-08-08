403
Trump Authorizes Military Planning Against Latin American Cartels Labeled As Terrorists
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. government confirmed that President Donald Trump has authorized the Pentagon to prepare direct military operations against certain Latin American drug cartels his administration has formally labeled as terrorist groups.
The move, confirmed by official sources, marks a sharp expansion of Washington's counternarcotics approach, allowing potential action beyond U.S. borders.
In January 2025, Trump ordered the State Department to designate specific cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).
The State Department soon listed Venezuela's Tren de Aragua, Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Nueva Generación, along with several other Mexican groups. Officials said these groups threaten U.S. national security beyond organized crime.
In July 2025, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Venezuela 's Cartel de los Soles as an SDGT, alleging it operates under President Nicolás Maduro and senior regime members, and cooperates with Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel.
The Department of Justice doubled the reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $50 million, citing drug trafficking charges.
Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio said the terrorist designation allows the U.S. to use military and intelligence resources against the cartels.
Pentagon planning reportedly includes possible operations in foreign waters and on foreign soil, though no operational details have been disclosed.
This marks a departure from past U.S. practice in Latin America, where the military mainly provided intelligence or maritime support under Coast Guard authority.
Direct combat operations without host nation consent would raise international law and constitutional issues, as Congress has not authorized the use of force against cartels.
U.S. Shifts Strategy
The administration links the strategy to the fentanyl crisis, arguing cartel activity directly fuels U.S. overdose deaths. Officials say stronger action could disrupt drug supply chains, though past crackdowns often shifted routes rather than ended operations.
Since early 2025, U.S. drone surveillance over Mexico has expanded to locate fentanyl laboratories. These drones operate for intelligence gathering only, with data shared with Mexican authorities. Trump also proposed joint U.S.-Mexico military operations, which Mexico rejected.
The policy signals a broader shift. Labeling cartels as terrorists changes the rules of engagement, enabling cyber operations, maritime interdictions, and potentially armed strikes without traditional law-enforcement channels.
It also challenges regional sovereignty. Mexico could face foreign forces targeting criminal groups on its soil. Venezuela faces increased pressure on its leadership, with Maduro personally targeted by the $50 million reward.
Beyond drugs, many cartels control human smuggling routes, ports, and parts of agriculture and mining. Disruption could affect trade flows, shipping security, and regional investment.
By merging counterterrorism and counternarcotics, Washington signals it now treats these groups as national security threats, reshaping security and economic dynamics across the Americas.
