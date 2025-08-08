Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chile's Living Costs Surge In July As Core Prices And Utilities Drive 2025 Inflation


2025-08-08 03:22:57
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's National Statistics Institute (INE) recently confirmed that consumer prices jumped by 0.9% in July 2025 after a rare decline the previous month.

Over the year, prices now stand 4.3% higher than last July-exceeding the Central Bank's 2–4% target and signaling growing strain on ordinary Chileans.

Housing and utility bills, especially electricity, rose most sharply, with core food items also getting more expensive. Of 13 spending categories, only insurance and financial services saw lower prices.

The other 12-especially essentials-cost more. Officials link much of this pressure to recent changes in electricity rates and increased costs in everyday goods like groceries.

This matters across all levels. Chile 's monthly budget squeeze deepens, especially for families forced to spend more just to keep the lights on and buy food.



For businesses, uncertain costs make planning and hiring harder, while price increases cut into buying power for everyone. Chile's story highlights how fast global shifts-like new tariffs on copper, a key export, or interruptions in foreign markets-can hit local prices at home.
Chile Lowers Interest Rates to 4.75% Amid Inflation Pressures
In response, the Central Bank lowered interest rates a little, now at 4.75%, hoping to steer inflation back down without hurting growth or jobs.

They promise further changes if needed and urge patience, saying inflation should cool to safer levels by 2026-but warn both uncertainty from global markets and local price shocks remain real risks.

Chile's experience this year shows that inflation-even at moderate rates-quickly affects daily life, stresses business planning, and tests trust in policy.

In simple terms: when prices for basics keep rising faster than incomes, the risk is more households struggle to cope, while business and investment become harder to predict. If rates stay above the bank's target, policymakers may need tougher actions.

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

