Unipar Eyes Braskem's U.S. Plants Amid Search For Stability
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Unipar Carbocloro, a major Brazilian chemicals company, has confirmed confidential talks with Braskem, the region's leading petrochemical producer, about buying some of Braskem's U.S. factories.
Both companies agreed on a confidentiality deal in July 2025 to privately explore whether Unipar could purchase Braskem assets. This development has drawn attention far beyond Brazil, as it signals bigger shifts in the global chemicals industry.
Braskem owns large factories in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia that make polypropylene, a plastic used worldwide in everything from food packaging to car parts.
These U.S. plants can produce over 1 million tons of plastic each year. Experts estimate the value of these sites near $1 billion, underlining their importance.
Why does this matter? Braskem, controlled by Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) and the state oil giant Petrobras , has been struggling under heavy debt-about $12 billion as of 2025.
Although Braskem's financial results have improved, it still posted a net loss of R$267 million in the latest quarter on revenues of R$17.86 billion. Selling valuable U.S. assets, even partially, could help Braskem reduce debt and calm worried investors.
Unipar Eyes U.S. Expansion as Braskem Reshapes
Unipar, though smaller, wants to break into the North American market quickly. Buying established U.S. plants would give Unipar immediate scale and a bigger role beyond South America.
Still, since these factories are considered“core assets” by Braskem 's leadership, any sale will be closely watched by regulators and may face resistance.
This story tells more than just a business deal. It reflects the pressure on some of South America's biggest companies to become more focused, battle debt, and find profits in a tough global economy.
Previous suitors, including large Middle Eastern and American investors, have circled Braskem but never closed a deal. Now, Unipar seizes the moment as Braskem searches for stability. If the deal happens, it would reshape the plastics industry.
Jobs, supply chains, and even prices could shift for customers well beyond Brazil and the U.S. Both companies face key questions about their future-and the outcome will say a lot about how large firms survive and adapt in fast-moving global markets.
