Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Shaitya, Ranjeet, Gizele Thakral, Nevin, Renu, Aryan, Sarika

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has entered a thrilling phase as the first week comes to a close with elimination looming large. Contestants Munshi Ranjeet and Kalabhavan Sariga find themselves in the danger zone, along with six others, facing the public vote battle. The house is buzzing with tension, drama, and heated exchanges, setting the tone for a high-stakes season.

