Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Elimination: Shaitya, Ranjeet, Gizele Thakral, Nevin, Renu, Aryan, Sarika


2025-08-08 03:22:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 has entered a thrilling phase as the first week comes to a close with elimination looming large. Contestants Munshi Ranjeet and Kalabhavan Sariga find themselves in the danger zone, along with six others, facing the public vote battle. The house is buzzing with tension, drama, and heated exchanges, setting the tone for a high-stakes season.

MENAFN08082025007385015968ID1109905003

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search