4 Possible Moments Cody Rhodes Could Deliver When He Appears On WWE Smackdown This Week

A return, a challenge, a hit-and-run and a mission - this SmackDown could reset the title picture.

Cody Rhodes is riding red-hot momentum after his SummerSlam victory over John Cena. He could be mid-promo when Logan Paul's music hits and the Maverick strolls out to steal the spotlight.

Paul would brag about taking down Randy Orton and Jelly Roll and immediately demand a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title, baiting Rhodes into a heated exchange and setting up a possible Clash in Paris showdown.

The interruption would thrust the two into instant heat and give SmackDown a headline feud to promote on the European tour heading into Clash in Paris.

Rhodes might also enter SmackDown to properly acknowledge Cena and the match they just shared. He could thank the 48-year-old for the challenge and admit how much it meant to him to take Cena on at SummerSlam.

At that moment, Rhodes could signal that chapter's closure and show respect for Cena while reminding fans why this was such a benchmark night for his career. The exchange would be emotional, tie up loose ends from the rivalry, and give Rhodes closure before he turns his focus fully to life as champion.

Another realistic beat is a surprise assault from behind. While Rhodes explains his plans as champion, Drew McIntyre could appear out of nowhere and Claymore him to the mat. Such an ambush would leave Rhodes dazed and give McIntyre a visual statement of intent, hinting strongly that the Scottish Warrior is lining up for a title opportunity before or at Clash in Paris.

The sight of McIntyre standing over Rhodes with the belt would be a simple but effective story hook to carry the angle into the next premier live event.

Finally, Rhodes could use the SmackDown ring to map out his reign. This would be his first TV appearance as Undisputed WWE Champion since regaining the gold, and he could deliver a passionate speech about what he wants to accomplish this time around.

He may lay out goals, promise to be a fighting champion, and ask for challengers, which naturally invites confrontations and sets up the next major program for his title reign. Fans would leave convinced a fresh, meaningful title era is now underway indeed.