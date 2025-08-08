4 Possible Ways WWE Smackdown Could End After Summerslam Fallout Tonight

Rivalries could explode, alliances may crumble. Here are four ways SmackDown's closing moments might unfold.

Solo Sikoa left SummerSlam still the United States Champion after defeating Jacob Fatu with help from his group. Tonight, Nick Aldis could pair him and another member of his faction against Fatu and Jimmy Uso in a tag match.

As the action reaches its peak, The Wyatt Sicks might appear from the shadows, surrounding the ring. The group could attack every member of Solo's crew, hinting at a rivalry. Uncle Howdy might lock his attention on Sikoa's title, with his chilling laugh echoing as SmackDown fades out.

Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown for the first time since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. As he addresses the WWE Universe about his next steps, his potential challenger could be revealed - Drew McIntyre.

Without warning, The Scottish Warrior might strike from behind, dropping Rhodes with a crushing Claymore. Standing over the champion, McIntyre could hold the title high, sending a clear message as the show ends.

John Cena is scheduled to appear tonight and speak about Brock Lesnar's attack at SummerSlam. If Cena calls him out, The Beast might march straight to the ring. The two could erupt into a wild brawl, tearing through the ringside area and into the crowd.

Nick Aldis could storm out with a swarm of security, struggling to keep them apart. The show might close in total bedlam as officials try to contain the fight.

Lesnar's return at SummerSlam left a mark, but he might not be finished yet. As Cena addresses the events of Sunday, Lesnar could make his way to the ring, removing his countryside cap and jacket before striking.

The Cenation Leader might brace for a fight, only to be caught and planted with another devastating F5. Lesnar could then exit without a word, leaving Cena laid out as SmackDown goes off-air.