Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Economist Steve Hanke Warns Faith In Dollar Is Eroding, Blames It On Trump's Weaponization Of The Greenback

Economist Steve Hanke Warns Faith In Dollar Is Eroding, Blames It On Trump's Weaponization Of The Greenback


2025-08-08 03:22:40
Economist Steve Hanke on Friday warned that faith in the U.S. dollar is eroding because of President Donald Trump's economic policies and weaponization of the greenback.

Hanke issued the warning in a post on X, citing the findings of Bank of America's Global Fund Manager survey, which showed that fund managers are the most bearish on the U.S. dollar in 20 years.

Steve Hanke's post on X | @steve_hanke/X

