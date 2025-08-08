IPL 2026: 5 Reasons Why Sanju Samson Should Reconsider Leaving Rajasthan Royals Amid Trade Rumours

Sanju Samson's potential exit from Rajasthan Royals sparks debate. As the face of the franchise and 2022 IPL finalist captain, his legacy is tied to the Royals. With rumours of a rift, here are 5 reasons why he should stay and finish what he started.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has been in the news of late after rumours of a possible exit from the franchise through a trade deal ahead of the IPL 2026.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, Sanju Samson has formally informed the Royals to either trade him or release him into the auction pool ahead of the mini auction. The report suggested that there have been growing differences between Samson and RR, resulting in the wicketkeeper-batter's willingness to leave the franchise.

As speculations are rife over his potential exit from the Rajasthan Royals, here are five reasons why Sanju Samson should not leave the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026.

Sanju Samson has been synonymous with the Rajasthan Royals brand, serving not only as a captain but also as a face of the franchise. Over the last decade, Samson has grown as one of the prominent players for the Royals and later transitioned into the role of captain, which he assumed in IPL 2021, bringing stability, loyalty, and a sense of identity to the franchise both on and off the field.

Just like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are deeply associated with Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians, respectively, Sanju Samson has been the heartbeat of the Rajasthan Royals' franchise, embodying the ethos and spirit of the game. In 2022, under his captaincy, the Royals reached the IPL Final for the first time since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, when they were the champions.

Sanju Samson was with the Kolkata Knight Riders for an IPL season in 2012, but did not get a single game and was released ahead of the IPL 2013. However, Rajasthan Royals' scouting team spotted his talent during the trials and decided to sign him for 10 lakh. The then 18-year-old Kerala cricketer made his IPL debut against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) on April 2013.

From there on, Samson blossomed into a dependable top-order batter. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter had a breakthrough season in IPL 2014, when he emerged as the joint-highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royals, amassing 339 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 26.07 in 13 matches. His early association with the Rajasthan Royals laid the foundation for his rise as a consistent performer and future leader in the league.

Sanju Samson has been one of the consistent performers for Rajasthan Royals over a decade, except for 2016 and 2017 when the franchise was banned from IPL, but he is yet to lift the coveted IPL trophy as captain. The Royals came agonizingly close to winning their second title, but lost to the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 Final.

If Samson continues to stay at Rajasthan Royals, he would get another shot at winning his maiden IPL title. There is a famous saying, 'Loyalty Always Pays Off', Sanju Samson might well be rewarded for his unwavering commitment to the franchise. He can take an example from Virat Kohli, who had 17 trophy-less seasons with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and then eventually his loyalty paid off when he clinched his maiden IPL title this year.

There were times Sanju Samson went through the highs and lows in his IPL career, but the Rajasthan Royals always backed him despite inconsistent performances or questions around his leadership. When Samson could not take to the final after Qualifier 2 defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad last year, the management backed him to continue as the captain of the team in the next IPL season.

This kind of unwavering support from the franchise's management not only boosts the player's confidence but also reinforces the bond between the franchise and the individual. This cannot be easily replicated elsewhere. Given the trust and backing of the Rajasthan Royals' management, Samson should consider staying at the franchise.

Sanju Samson began his rise in the IPL and then in Indian cricket through the Rajasthan Royals, which was seen as building a legacy. Over the last several years, Samson has built a strong legacy at the Royals, becoming their leading run-getter and the most wins as a captain. However, the ultimate reward-an IPL title as captain-still eludes him.

Leaving now would mean stepping back from a journey that's still in progress. By staying at the franchise, he will have another chance of scripting history, complete his captaincy arc, and go down as the most iconic figure in Rajasthan Royals' history since Shane Warne.