Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shark Tank's Kevin O'leary Says 'Everybody Got It Wrong' On Trump Tariffs, Calls AI Boom Different From Dot-Com Bubble

2025-08-08 03:22:36
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary on Friday dismissed concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on the U.S. economy, while also noting that the ongoing AI boom is different from the dot-com bubble.

According to a Business Insider report, O'Leary highlighted the rebound in U.S. equities since President Trump announced his“Liberation Day” tariffs in April, adding that this is one of the reasons why investors should stay invested even during downturns.

