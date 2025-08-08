Optical Illusion: You Have Sharp Vision If You Can Spot The Odd Word Out In 7 Seconds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Optical illusions are all about focusing on details to figure out how your brain is misinterpreting information. These visual puzzles are going viral on social media these days. One such brain teaser asks people to find the odd word in a sea of roses, quite literally. The image in question features a grid, with the word rose being repeated again and again. But one word is different. They have to find the odd word in less than seven seconds.

Optical illusion: Find the hidden word

The puzzle hides a lone 'lose' in the sea of 'rose.' At first glance, it seems like an easy challenge. However, once you try to solve the optical illusion, you realize that things are not what they seem to be. There is a difference of just one letter between 'lose' and 'rose.' This makes it tough to find the odd word out in seven seconds.

Optical illusion: Hint

This optical illusion takes advantage of the brain's tendency to spot and anticipate patterns quickly to create a brain teaser. The very ability of the brain that helps you predict patterns can leave you at a disadvantage here.

Here is a hint for the solution : The answer is not in the top half of the image. Look closely at the bottom of the photo and scan the columns to find the odd word.

Optical illusion: Answer

If you were unable to find the odd word out in seven seconds, you are not alone. Tasks like this can be tough. The word 'lose' is hiding in the second-last row and the second column from the left.

Optical illusions are a great way to improve your memory and ability to focus on details. By practising such problems daily, you may see an improvement in your capability to concentrate. These brain teasers are also a fun pastime to engage in with family members. So, the next time you are feeling bored, give your brain a workout with such optical illusions.

FAQsWhat is the answer to the optical illusion?

The odd word is lose.

Where is the word lose in the grid?

It is in the second column from the left, in the second row from the bottom.

Does solving optical illusions lead to any benefits?

Yes, it can enhance cognitive capabilities such as memory and focus.