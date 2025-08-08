Air India AI171 Plane Crash Victims' Families To File Suit In US? Lawyer Mike Andrews Says 'Because The Plane...'
“Potential legal options will depend on what the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder reveal in terms of what happened here,” said Andrews, reported ANI.
Families of 65 victims of the deadly Air India Flight AI-171's deadly crash, which killed a total of 241 people on bord, have hired Beasley Allen, the same team that fought for families in the Boeing 737 MAX tragedies, to take on Boeing and Air India in court, reported Hindustan Times.Also Read | SC rejects plea for Air India safety audit; asks, 'why only target airline...'
According to Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s report on the Air India plane crash, voice recordings from the cockpit revealed confusion in fuel cutoff , with a MAYDAY distress call issued moments before the crash.Legal options for crash victims' families
- Mike Andrews said that suppose“flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder indicate that there is a defect with the aircraft, for example FADEC system or the throttle control malfunctioning,” then the options are to bring a defective product or a product liability claim
- Andrews said that“if it's an Air India claim, then those would most likely fall under the Montreal Convention.” In the context of the Air India crash, the Montreal Convention establishes the framework for compensation to victims and their families.
Beasley Allen rose to prominence through its work on the Boeing 737 MAX cases, which stemmed from two deadly crashes-Lion Air Flight 610 in Indonesia and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in Ethiopia-that claimed 346 lives between 2018 and 2019.
In 2021, Boeing agreed to a $2.5 billion deferred prosecution settlement, which included a $243.6 million criminal fine, $1.77 billion in payments to airlines, and $500 million for victims' families, as per records by US Department of Justice.Also Read | Air India CEO admits operational challenges post AI171 crash
Investigations revealed that Boeing's retrofitting of the 737 design to compete with Airbus led to significant design flaws, including the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment