Here's How To Score A Whataburger For Just 75 Cents This Friday

MENAFN - Live Mint) Whataburger fans are in for a deal that is hard to beat - 75 cents for a classic burger , but only for one day. As first reported by Us Weekly, the Texas-based chain is marking its 75th birthday by selling its namesake burger for just three quarters this Friday, August 8. You have to be a member of the Whataburger Rewards program, and you have to order either through the app or online to avail the discount. Walk-ins will not get the deal, so plan ahead.

The deal is limited to one burger per person. You cannot stock up for the weekend.

National Whataburger Day deal

The birthday deal is only valid from 11 am to 8 pm local time. Show up early, or you might miss your shot, especially if locations start seeing higher traffic.

The promotion lands on what the brand is calling National Whataburger Day, created to mark the 75th anniversary of the chain, which first opened in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Plenty of longtime customers remember when burgers actually cost less than a dollar . This throwback price is meant to tap into that nostalgia, even if it is only for a few hours.

Rewards members only, no exceptions

For those not already signed up for Whataburger Rewards, there is still time. Membership is free, and sign-up can be done directly through the app or website. Once registered, the offer should appear under available rewards on Friday.

Again, the deal is app-only or online-only. No drive-thru or in-store exceptions. It is one of the chain's biggest limited-time offers in recent years, especially considering inflation has driven up fast food prices nearly everywhere else.

For regulars and burger lovers alike, this might be the best time to grab a Whataburger-without making your wallet flinch.

About Whataburger

According to the official website, on August 8, 1950, Harmon Dobson opened a small burger joint on Ayers Street in Corpus Christi with one goal - to serve a burger so good, people couldn't help but say,“What a burger!” That single stand kicked off what would become one of the South's most beloved chains.

Whataburger built its name on fresh, never-frozen beef, toasted five-inch buns, and burgers made exactly how customers want them-extra pickles, grilled jalapenos, no tomatoes, whatever works. They have stuck with that same made-to-order approach, day or night.

Seventy-five years later, the orange-and-white stripes are hard to miss, and the cult following only keeps growing.

FAQsWhat is so special about a Whataburger?

It is made fresh, never frozen, and fully customizable - big toasted bun, quality beef, and your choice of toppings, 24/7.

In which states is Whataburger located?

It is mostly in the southern part of the US, with a strong presence in Texas, but you will also find locations in states like Florida, Arizona, and Oklahoma.

Is Whataburger owned by Chicago?

Whataburger was sold to a Chicago-based investment firm in 2019, but the company's headquarters is still in San Antonio.

How to get the 75-cent Whataburger?

On August 8, 2025, just order through the app or website as a Whataburger Rewards member between 11 am and 8 pm.