US Court Ends Contempt Proceeding In Trump Deportations Fight
The 2-1 order on Friday means US officials no longer face a further contempt investigation or the possibility of prosecution under that previous ruling. In April, US District Judge James Boasberg in Washington concluded in a blockbuster opinion that officials acted in“willful disregard” of his verbal order on March 15 to turn around planes carrying Venezuelans to El Salvador.
Judge Greg Katsas wrote for the appeals court that there was“fatal ambiguity” in Boasberg's early handling of the deportation fight to the point that the Trump administration's actions“clearly and indisputably” weren't criminal.
Also on Friday, a different appeals court panel struck another decision from Boasberg that the Venezuelans were entitled to an opportunity to retroactively challenge being sent to the Salvadoran prison. The appellate judges said that because those individuals had since been sent to Venezuela and released, Boasberg's earlier decision had been“overtaken by events” and could no longer stand.
The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit sent the case back to Boasberg to reconsider what kind of relief is appropriate now.
