Viral Video: Royal Caribbean Glass Slide Shatters Mid-Ride On Icon Of The Seas, Guests Shout 'Stop The Slide!'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Screams of 'Stop the slide! Stop the slide!' echoed through Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas on Thursday when a water slide shattered mid-ride, injuring a guest and sending torrents of water gushing onto startled passengers below.

A viral video of the incident shows chaos erupting after an acrylic glass panel broke while an adult male was using the slide. Recorded by passenger Jim Muldoon, the footage captures water spilling from the damaged section as onlookers yell for the ride to be halted.

According to ABC News, the injured man's identity has not been disclosed, but he is in stable condition. CBS News reported that the water poured down from above as shocked passengers screamed, pointing towards the break in disbelief.

Royal Caribbean confirmed the details in a statement:“An adult guest was injured when the acrylic glass broke off in the slide while the guest was inside.” The cruise line immediately closed the slide for a full investigation.

About Icon of the Seas

The Icon of the Seas, touted as one of the most advanced and largest ships in the fleet, was carrying thousands of holidaymakers when the malfunction occurred. The slide, a marquee attraction on the vessel, will remain shut until safety checks and repairs are completed.

The exact cause of the acrylic glass failure is not yet known. The company has promised that all safety protocols are being reviewed to prevent similar incidents.

With the dramatic footage spreading rapidly online, the incident has raised concerns over the maintenance and inspection of high-adrenaline cruise ship attractions, especially on mega-ships where such rides are key draws for passengers.