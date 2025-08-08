Indian Worker At London Zoo Set To Be Deported For Stalking Female Colleague
The report added that 26-year-old Asish Jose Paul was warned to stay away from Lutaruta Masiulonyte after he pestered his former co-worker in 2024 when she blocked him. Paul also showered her with gifts.
Identified as an accountancy student, Paul is originally from Kerala and was given police bail on his arrest and warned not to go back to the zo . In 2024, between July 7 and December 30, Paul kept proposing Lutaruta Masiulonyte despite her disapproval.
However, even after the police warned not to go back to the zoo, he returned the very next day to speak with Masiulonyte. This act got him arrested once again, and now he is charged with stalking and given bail magistrates with conditions not to enter the Borough of Westminster or contact the complainant.
Paul didn't follow the order and headed straight back to the zoo, however, and was arrested once again. He was bailed again with a condition not to go within 50 metres of London Zoo.
However, he didn't listen and visited the tourist attraction once more. He explained that he was 'in love' with his former colleague. After this, he was awarded a six-month prison sentence suspended for twelve months, at Southwark Crown Court.
He will have to complete 20 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement , the report added.
Citing the recorder Jas Jandu, the report added that Paul was issued a ten year restraining order and said that Paul could face deportation.
The Southwark Crown Court heard Paul studied for a Masters' degree in accounting and finance at Anglia Ruskin University between 2022 and 2023. He had been working in the cafe at London Zoo and met the victim there.
