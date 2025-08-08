Sitharaman Withdraws Income Tax Bill New Bill To Be Introduced On Aug 11
A new version of the Income Tax Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11.
The updated version of the I-T Bill, according to sources, will incorporate most of the recommendations of the Select Committee.
“To avoid confusion by multiple versions of the Bill and to provide a clear and updated version with all changes incorporated, the new version of the Income Tax Bill will be introduced for the consideration of the House on Monday,” sources said.
The Select Committee, chaired by Baijayant Panda, had suggested a host of changes in the Income Tax Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13.Read Also Don't Aggressively Push Loans, Keep Interest Rates Reasonable: FM To NBFCs Key Income Tax Deductions under Old vs New Regimes Explained
Soon after its introduction in the Lower House, the Bill, which will replace the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, 1961, was referred to the Select Committee for scrutiny.
The 31-member Select Committee had made some suggestions on the Bill.
They also favoured continuing tax exemption on anonymous donations made to religious-cum-charitable trusts in the new law, besides suggesting that taxpayers be allowed to claim TDS refund even after the ITR filing due date without paying any penal charges.
The government in the new Bill has exempted non-profit organisations (NPOs) from taxing anonymous donations received by purely religious trusts. However, such donations received by a religious trust that may also have other charitable functions, like running hospitals and educational institutions, will be taxed as per law, as per the Bill.
