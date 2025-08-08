US Ups Pressure On India With Trade-Negotiations Snub

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Washington- US President Donald Trump, in his latest salvo, has ruled out the possibility of trade negotiations with India until the issue of tariffs is resolved. And the White House trade adviser has called the imposition of an additional 25 per cent duty on India a“national security issue”.Asked whether he expects increased trade negotiations with India since he has announced 50 per cent tariffs on the country, Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday:“No, not until we get it resolved.”A US negotiating team is due in Delhi on August 25 for trade talks, but that is now up in the air.White House trade adviser Peter Navarro slammed India's“abject refusal to stop buying Russian oil”.

Navarro, while talking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday, said it is important to understand that the“rationale for the India tariffs is very different from the reciprocal tariffs”.

“This was a pure national security issue associated with India's abject refusal to stop buying Russian oil,” he said.“Every American needs to understand the math of this because it is related to the trade situation.

“You start with the fact that India is the maharaja of tariffs, it's the highest tariffs in the world charging on American products and it's got a high non-tariff barrier so we can't get our products in,” he said.

The US sends a lot of dollars overseas to India to buy their products in an“unfair trade environment”, he claimed.

“India then uses American dollars to buy Russian oil. Russia then uses those American dollars that come from India to finance its armaments, to kill Ukrainians, and American taxpayers are then called upon to pay for the weapons that have to defend Ukraine against Russian armaments paid for by American dollars that came from India,” Navarro said.

He said that it has“got to stop... That math does not work. The President understands the connection between economic security and national security so that was the bottom line there,” he added.