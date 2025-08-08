'Will Advice Modi On How To Deal With Trump': Netanyahu

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Amid ongoing US-India tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has some“advice” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on dealing with US President Donald Trump - but added he would share it privately, as both Modi and Trump are his“terrific friends.”

Speaking to visiting Indian journalists, Netanyahu Netanyahu called the basis of the US-India relationship“very solid” and urged them to find common ground.

He stressed that a resolution would also benefit Israel given its close ties with both nations.

Earlier this week, Trump announced an extra 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports as a 'penalty' for continuing to import Russian crude oil – doubling it to 50 per cent on Indian goods. India has condemned the“unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” move by the United States.

Netanyahu also highlighted the growing India-Israel partnership, particularly in defence, intelligence sharing, counterterrorism, and high technology, revealing Israeli military equipment had“performed well” in recent Indian operations.

Read Also UN Expert Slams States Allowing Netanyahu Airspace Access Netanyahu, Accused War Crimes, Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Netanyahu also expressed a personal wish to visit India soon, saying,“I miss India,” and emphasised that both nations are well-placed to build on their strategic, economic, and technological momentum.