'Will Advice Modi On How To Deal With Trump': Netanyahu
Speaking to visiting Indian journalists, Netanyahu Netanyahu called the basis of the US-India relationship“very solid” and urged them to find common ground.
He stressed that a resolution would also benefit Israel given its close ties with both nations.
Earlier this week, Trump announced an extra 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports as a 'penalty' for continuing to import Russian crude oil – doubling it to 50 per cent on Indian goods. India has condemned the“unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” move by the United States.
Netanyahu also highlighted the growing India-Israel partnership, particularly in defence, intelligence sharing, counterterrorism, and high technology, revealing Israeli military equipment had“performed well” in recent Indian operations.Read Also UN Expert Slams States Allowing Netanyahu Airspace Access Netanyahu, Accused War Crimes, Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Netanyahu also expressed a personal wish to visit India soon, saying,“I miss India,” and emphasised that both nations are well-placed to build on their strategic, economic, and technological momentum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment