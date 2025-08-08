Delhi Cafe Bars Couple In Salwar-Kurta CM Orders Probe

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to initiate an investigation and take necessary action after a video showing a couple being denied entry to a restaurant over Indian attire began circulating on the internet.

“A video of a ban on Indian dress at a restaurant in Peetampura has come to light. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a serious note of it. The officers have been directed to launch an investigation and take urgent action (in the matter),” Delhi Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said in a X post on Friday.

“This is 'unacceptable' in Delhi,” Mishra said, citing the video of the incident posted by a social media user on X.

The alleged incident took place at a restaurant on the Pitampura metro premises on August 3. In the video, a man in a T-shirt, accompanied by a woman in a 'kurta-salwar,' can be seen complaining about allegedly being denied entry for wearing Indian clothing.

The couple also alleged misbehaviour by the restaurant staff.

Read Also Overnight Rain Brings Delhi To Standstill, Several Roads Unnavigable Monsoon Hits Delhi, Covers Entire Country 9 Days Early