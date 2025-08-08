Delhi Cafe Bars Couple In Salwar-Kurta CM Orders Probe
“A video of a ban on Indian dress at a restaurant in Peetampura has come to light. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a serious note of it. The officers have been directed to launch an investigation and take urgent action (in the matter),” Delhi Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra said in a X post on Friday.
“This is 'unacceptable' in Delhi,” Mishra said, citing the video of the incident posted by a social media user on X.
The alleged incident took place at a restaurant on the Pitampura metro premises on August 3. In the video, a man in a T-shirt, accompanied by a woman in a 'kurta-salwar,' can be seen complaining about allegedly being denied entry for wearing Indian clothing.
The couple also alleged misbehaviour by the restaurant staff.Read Also Overnight Rain Brings Delhi To Standstill, Several Roads Unnavigable Monsoon Hits Delhi, Covers Entire Country 9 Days Early
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment