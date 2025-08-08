403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:11 AM EST - Capstone Copper Corp. : Announced sanctioning of the Mantoverde Optimized project for construction following all required Board approvals. MV Optimized is a capital-efficient brownfield expansion of Mantoverde's sulphide concentrator, increasing throughput from 32,000 to 45,000 ore tonnes per day, providing incremental copper and gold production of approximately 20,000 tonnes and 6,000 ounces per annum, respectively, and extending the mine life from 19 to 25 years. Capstone Copper Corp. shares T are trading up $0.41 at $9.15.
