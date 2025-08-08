Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation


2025-08-08 03:18:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:02 PM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation : Announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. Consolidated net revenue in Q1 FY2026 increased 9% compared to the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to increased Canada adult-use cannabis. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8MM in Q1 FY2026, compared to $5MM in Q1 FY2025, driven primarily by lower consolidated gross margins offset partially by lower selling, general and administrative expenses. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading up $0.29 at $1.74.

