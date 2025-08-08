Lode Gold Completes Final Tranche Financing For Total $1.51 Million

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) -is pleased to announce that it has completed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for $1 million. In this final tranche, the Company has raised an additional $326,780 through the issuance of 1,815,446 Units at a price of $0.18 per Unit. The Company has now raised a total of $1,513,768 through the issuance of 8,409,825 Units.

Each $0.18 unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share for a period of three years following the date of closing.

The Company may accelerate the warrant expiry date if the Company's shares trade at $0.65 or more for a period of 10 days, including days where no trading occurs. The closing of the offering is expected to occur one business day following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The proceeds raised from the offering will go toward execution of the business plans for Lode Gold and its subsidiary, Gold Orogen (BC 1475039 Ltd.).

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

In Canada Lode Gold holds assets in the Yukon and New Brunswick. Lode Gold's Yukon assets are located on the southern portion of the prolific Tombstone Belt and cover approximately 99.5 km2 across a 27 km strike. Over 4,500 m have been drilled on the Yukon assets with confirmed gold endowment and economic drill intercepts over 50 m. There are four reduced-intrusive targets (RIRGS), in addition to sedimentary-hosted orogenic exploration gold.

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold, through its subsidiary 1475039 B.C. Ltd., has created one of the largest land packages in the province with its Acadian Gold Joint Venture, consisting of an area that spans 445 km2 with a 44 km strike. It has confirmed gold endowment with mineralized rhyolites.

In the United States, the Company is focused on its advanced exploration and development asset, the Fremont Mine in Mariposa, California. It has a recent 2025 NI 43-101 report and compliant MRE that can be accessed here .

Fremont was previously mined until gold mining prohibition in WWII, when its mining license was suspended. Only 8% of the resource identified in the 2025 MRE has been extracted. This asset has exploration upside and is open at depth (three step-out holes at 1,300 m hit structure and were mineralized) and on strike. This is a brownfield project with over 43,000 m drilled, 23 km of underground workings and 14 adits. The project has excellent infrastructure with close access to electricity, water, state highways, railhead and port.

The Company recently completed an internal scoping study evaluating the potential to resume operations at Fremont based on 100% underground mining. Previously, in March 2023, the Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in accordance with NI 43-101 which evaluated a mix of open pit and underground mining. The PEA and other technical reports prepared on the Company's properties are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( ) and the Company's website ( ).