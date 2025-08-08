Oysterlink Poll: Hospitality Pros Clash Over Post-Interview Etiquette
Image 1
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
According to the results, 49% of job seekers say sending a thank you email after an interview is non-negotiable . But nearly as many - 39% combined - say it's either "not really necessary" (33%) or admit they never send one (6%). Another 12% only bother after the first round.
"For some, not sending a thank you email is a dealbreaker. For others, it's a waste of time," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink . "The data shows there's no clear consensus anymore - and that's exactly why both employers and job seekers need to understand how expectations are changing."
This growing divide may reflect generational shifts, evolving communication styles, or the fast pace of hiring in industries like hospitality.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S.
With job listings, including private chef jobs in Miami or server jobs in Orlando, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.
