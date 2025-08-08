Arkay Beverages Surges In Sales, Confronts Cyber Threats With Enhanced Digital Security

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Arkay Beverages is reporting record-breaking global sales, driven by explosive brand visibility and consumer engagement. However, this success has coincided with a surge in cyber threats-particularly phishing attempts involving fake customer accounts targeting the company's database.







Arkay's explosive visibility-highlighted by a spectacular Times Square billboard and a high-volume advertising campaign delivering over 100 million impressions on Reddit-has fueled unprecedented consumer interest and global brand engagement.

"We are aware of multiple phishing attempts aimed at creating fake customer accounts to gain unauthorized access to our system," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of Arkay Beverages. "Let it be known-we are fully prepared."

Arkay has invested in state-of-the-art cybersecurity systems, deploying the most advanced firewalls and intrusion detection tools available today. These measures are designed to proactively detect, isolate, and neutralize threats before any damage can be done.







"While others may view this as a disruption, we see it as a validation of our success," Grattagliano added. "We are not only producing the best zero-proof spirits on the market-we are also setting the standard for digital resilience."

Arkay's leadership in the alcohol-free spirits category continues to strengthen as the company expands its global presence. With unmatched brand recognition, cutting-edge cybersecurity, and a product lineup consumers trust, Arkay Beverages maintains its competitive advantage with confidence.







About Arkay Beverages

Founded in 2011 by visionary entrepreneur Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Arkay Beverages is the pioneer and global leader in alcohol-free spirits. As the first company to develop a full line of zero-proof alternatives, Arkay has transformed the beverage industry by offering adults a sophisticated, healthy, and alcohol-free lifestyle option. With distribution in over 35 countries and a commitment to innovation, quality, and wellness, Arkay is redefining what it means to enjoy a drink-without the alcohol.

A major driver of Arkay's momentum is its spectacular billboard in Times Square, which is seen by over 100 million people each month. This iconic visibility has significantly amplified brand awareness and fueled both consumer and distributor engagement globally.