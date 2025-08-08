Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Won War - Now He Wins Peace - Hikmet Hajiyev

2025-08-08 03:16:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev won the war-now he wins the peace, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his X page, Azernews reports.

He made the remark over the anticipated meeting of US President Donald Trump, President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington.

