Pashinyantrump Meeting Kicks Off In Washington
The US president is also scheduled to hold a separate meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. A trilateral meeting with the participation of Pashinyan, Trump and Aliyev will take place later.
The Armenian government earlier announced that on August 8 Prime Minister Pashinyan would hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump to discuss fostering the Armenia–US strategic partnership, followed by a trilateral meeting with the presidents of the United States and Azerbaijan aimed at advancing peace, prosperity and economic cooperation in the region.
The details are yet to be released.
