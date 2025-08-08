Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Svyrydenko: Ukraine To Receive Over €3 Billion Under Ukraine Facility

2025-08-08 03:16:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports that Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegra .

“Today, the EU Council decided to provide Ukraine with €3.056 billion under the Ukraine Facility . This is a strong signal of confidence in our reform course and our ability to ensure stability in the most difficult times,” she said.

The Prime Minister expressed her gratitude to the Danish Presidency for its clear support.

“Every such decision brings us closer to a strong Ukraine in a united Europe,” she emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to amend Ukraine's Plan for the Ukraine Facilit .

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

