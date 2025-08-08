Uliutin: Ukraine Plans To Introduce Support Model For Prosthetics By 2027
This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine, Denys Uliutin, during an interview with Ukrinform.
"We have initiated a working group that will develop changes to approaches to prosthetics. We will define a clear plan of action with a time frame and specific responsible persons. We plan to develop a concept for a prosthetics support model in about a month. In two months, we will come up with a regulatory framework. All this will not be fully operational by 2026: we need a transition period, particularly in terms of financing, budgeting, and streamlining all processes. Ideally, the model will be fully launched in 2027. This year, we must complete all the preliminary work," he said.
Uliutin specified that criteria will be developed for prosthesis manufacturers, for the service itself, and for assessing the functionality of artificial limbs after their installation.
The Ministry of Social Policy also plans to introduce a system for monitoring the quality of prosthetics, which will take into account the functional results and functional capabilities of military personnel who have been wounded or injured. According to the Minister, the system will be based on existing assessments, including multidisciplinary clinical testing.
Uliutin added that the working group will include representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Veterans, the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, public organizations, and manufacturers. He stressed that the main goal of the working group is to determine how to make the prosthetics process as comfortable as possible for those who need it.
The full version of the interview will be available soon on the Ukrinform website.
As reported by Ukrinform, the government plans to launch grants for the production of bionic prostheses.
Photo provided by the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine
