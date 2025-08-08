Woman Wounded In Russian Attack On Kherson Dies In Hospital
“A seriously wounded woman who was hit by Russian shelling in the center of Kherson today has died in hospital,” he said.
According to Prokudin, doctors struggled to save the life of the 78-year-old Kherson resident, but her injuries were too severe.Read also: Court sentences FSB agent with accomplice to 15 years for spying for Russia in Kramatorsk sector
Ukrinform reported that on Friday, August 8, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Russians attacked the center of Kherson with artillery, seriously wounding an elderly woman .
