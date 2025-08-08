Woman Wounded In Russian Attack On Kherson Dies In Hospital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram .

“A seriously wounded woman who was hit by Russian shelling in the center of Kherson today has died in hospital,” he said.

According to Prokudin, doctors struggled to save the life of the 78-year-old Kherson resident, but her injuries were too severe.

Ukrinform reported that on Friday, August 8, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Russians attacked the center of Kherson with artillery, seriously wounding an elderly woman .