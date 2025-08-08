Xcures Achieves Fully Functional IAS Solution

The fully operational Individual Access Services (IAS) solution under TEFCA will deliver on the promise of truly connected healthcare by giving patients and providers seamless, secure access to medical records across the nation.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- xCures, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered healthcare data solutions, today announced the launch of its fully operational Individual Access Services (IAS) within the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), marking a major step toward seamless, nationwide patient data access.

This solution features robust tools for secure patient identification through CLEAR , the secure identity company, meeting the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) standards, in addition to connectivity to the Epic electronic health record (EHR) system. Through its partnership with Kno2 , a designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN), xCures can now seamlessly query and retrieve patient data from the extensive network of healthcare organizations participating in TEFCA.

"This is a landmark achievement for xCures and, more importantly, for patient care," said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. "Working together we can improve care through giving physicians and patients complete and accurate medical records. With IAS, our platform now acts as a universal adapter, securely connecting to the nation's health information backbone."

"CLEAR is proud to power secure, IAL2-compliant identity verification for xCures' IAS solution," said David Bardan, General Manager and Head of Healthcare at CLEAR. "Together, we're advancing a more connected, patient-centric healthcare ecosystem where individuals can safely access and share their health data."

"xCures exemplifies the transformative power of TEFCA's Individual Access Services. By leveraging our QHIN infrastructure, they're not just connecting systems-they're fundamentally changing how patients, especially those battling rare and complex conditions, can access and understand their complete health story." Said Dr. Peter Schoch, MD Chief Health Officer at Kno2. " This partnership demonstrates how technical interoperability becomes human empowerment when implemented with purpose and precision."

The core of xCures' innovative platform is its advanced AI-powered semantic layer. This technology normalizes and structures the retrieved medical data, transforming it from disparate sources into a single, cohesive "golden record". This longitudinal view of a patient's health journey, is accessible to the patient and can be shared with their providers to support more informed clinical decisions.

"This is not just a connector for your application to leverage; it is a full end-to-end IAS white labelled experience for businesses to leverage the power of the xCures platform to achieve their goals in a compliant manner," said Bill Mahoney, VP of Engineering of xCures.

Adoption of the TEFCA framework by the customers of leading EHR providers, such as Epic, enables xCures to advance its mission of turning chaos into clinical clarity. By providing TEFCA connectivity, advanced identity verification, and AI-driven data processing, xCures is setting a new standard for how patients, providers, and partners access and use health data.

About xCures:

xCures operates the leading healthcare data platform, which aggregates medical records from various sources, normalizes, and structures them for processing. Assisted by artificial intelligence, the platform extracts specific data to give healthcare providers and diagnostics fast and easy access to the clinical information needed to deliver care. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit

About CLEAR:

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you-making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.

About Kno2:

Kno2 is the industry leader in healthcare communication, enabling providers to securely access and share critical information across systems. Kno2's solutions align with national interoperability standards, ensuring providers have access to robust and secure data networks. Learn more at kno2.

SOURCE xCures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED