Frederick Arts Council Announces Annual Art In The Park At August 15Th Frederick Keys Game
The players will be outfitted in one-of-a-kind jerseys designed by local artist Jackie Clark, which will be auctioned off as keepsakes. The online auction link for jerseys will be available a week prior to the event via on FrederickArtsCouncil .
"We are delighted to continue connecting the arts and the sports communities through a positive and continued partnership with the Frederick Keys," said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council.
Additionally, there will be a silent auction of souvenir baseballs decorated by the Frederick Keys players, art-themed activities around the stadium for young fans to enjoy along with several plein air artists stationed throughout. All revenue from the baseball and jersey auctions will go to the Frederick Arts Council to support arts programming throughout the community. Want to be a plein air painter at this event? Email [email protected] to register.
For more information, or to purchase tickets please call the Frederick Keys box office at (301) 815-9939 or visit their website at .
About the Frederick Arts Council
The Frederick Arts Council invests in a vibrant and cohesive arts community for the people of Frederick County. The organization fosters an environment where the arts flourish in the community through grants and scholarships, arts advocacy, and links to essential resources. FAC is responsible for large-scale programming such as Sky Stage, Frederick Festival of the Arts, Art in the Park, the Public Art Initiative, and Frederick County's Arts in Education grants. For more information about the Frederick Arts Council, visit .
