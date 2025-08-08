Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenian PM Arrives At White House

Armenian PM Arrives At White House


2025-08-08 03:16:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the White House, Trend reports.

A bilateral meeting between Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump will take place soon.

Will be updated

MENAFN08082025000187011040ID1109904846

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search