Shanxi Kaixi Mushroom Industry Expands Into The Korean Market Again:“Miss Casey” Shiitake Mushroom Canned Goods Achieve Double Exports Within 100 Days

On July 10, accompanied by the whistle of the container ship setting sail, 54 tons of"Miss Casey" brand shiitake mushroom canned goods departed from Qingdao Port bound for Korea. This marks the second large-scale order delivery by Shanxi Kaixi Fungus Technology Co., LTD. since the successful export of the first batch of 17 tons on March 29 this year. The cumulative export volume of the two batches reached 71 tons, with a total value exceeding 1.7 million yuan, signifying a sustained breakthrough for processed edible mushroom products from southern Shanxi in the international market.







As a modern technology-driven agricultural enterprise integrating edible mushroom research, production, and sales, Shanxi Kaixi Fungus Technology Co., LTD. leverages Shanxi's superior ecological resources to establish over 2,000 square meters of standardized clean production facilities. The company has invested 12 million yuan in automated production lines and advanced processing equipment. Through an internationally certified food production system, the enterprise has established a comprehensive quality control model covering raw material selection, production processing, and finished product shipment, ensuring full traceability throughout the production process.







Driven by the core philosophy of“technology empowering agriculture,” the company has developed three major product categories: dried edible fungi, canned ready-to-eat products, and deep-processed products. Its self-developed, innovative brand,“Kaixi Mushroom,” has been exported to over 20 countries and regions, including South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, and America. The continuous procurement from the South Korean market not only reflects recognition of the company's strict adherence to international quality standards but also validates the effectiveness of Yuncheng County's efforts to build a“national-level edible fungi industry base.”







It is reported that under the county's“One Park, Ten Zones” edible mushroom industry layout, the county's edible mushroom cultivation scale reached 22 million logs in 2024, with a production volume of 14,000 tons and a total output value of 297 million yuan. As the county advances toward its 2025 target of 26 million cultivation units, deep-processing enterprises like Kaixi Mushroom Industry will continue to play a leading role in driving the industry forward, helping Shanxi's mushroom products shine even brighter in the international market.

The head of Kaixi Mushroom Industry stated:“We have always adhered to international standards to ensure quality, with the mission of 'bringing the fresh aroma of Chinese mushrooms to the world.' Through meticulous craftsmanship, we preserve the natural flavour and provide safe and healthy mushroom food solutions for global consumers.”