Talks Between Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of TIENS Group And Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Discussing New Developments In Digital Health Under The“Belt And Road Initiative”

MENAFN - GetNews) In early August 2025, at the "Symposium for Exchanges between Tianjin Enterprise Delegation and Uzbekistan's Senior Government Officials" organized by the Tianjin Municipal Federation of External Tianjin Entrepreneurs, Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TIENS Group, was invited to hold in-depth talks with His Excellency Jamshed Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, and Ilhom Rustamovich Mahkamov, Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, respectively. Both sides had in-depth exchanges on cooperation between China and Uzbekistan in the fields of healthcare industry, digital economy, cross-border e-commerce, etc.







Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TIENS Group, and His Excellency Jamshed Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TIENS Group, introduced to Deputy Prime Minister Jamshed Khodjaev that, focusing on health cooperation and digital integration under the "Belt and Road Initiative", TIENS Group is taking the "Third Entrepreneurship" as a driving force to introduce China's health technology and digital economy models into Central Asia, injecting new impetus into digital transformation in the core region of the "Belt and Road Initiative". Currently, the "Eight News, Eight All" strategies launched in TIENS Group's Third Entrepreneurship – driven by digitalization, platformization and globalization – comprehensively promotes the global dissemination of traditional Chinese medicine and China's health technology through innovative forms such as digital health systems, digital economy and cultural digital collectibles. The Group will soon launch a series of digital collectibles (NFTs) based on Chinese herbal culture overseas, promoting Chinese health culture in an innovative way and realizing the capitalization of the international value of the brand. He emphasized: "TIENS is not only a provider of health products, but also a builder of the health ecosystem in the era of the Digital Silk Road."







Group photo of the "Symposium for Exchanges between Tianjin Enterprise Delegation and Uzbekistan's Senior Government Officials" hosted by the Tianjin Municipal Federation of External Tianjin Entrepreneurs

Deputy Prime Minister Jamshed Khodjaev highly praised TIENS Group's contributions to Uzbekistan's economic and social development, especially its efforts in disseminating health concepts, product localization, establishing distribution networks and cultural exchanges. He then had in-depth exchanges on the construction of a digital health ecosystem and expressed a strong expectation for deepening China-Uzbekistan cooperation in the digital economy. He stated that Uzbekistan welcomes Chinese enterprises with an international perspective like TIENS to continue increasing investment in Uzbekistan and build a bridge of mutually beneficial cooperation. Ilhom Rustamovich Mahkamov, Minister of Transport, also paid close attention to the development of smart logistics and supply chains, hoping to leverage TIENS' mature system in cross-border e-commerce and supply chain digitalization to jointly promote the modernization and digital upgrading of China-Uzbekistan logistics corridors.







Uzbekistan representatives presenting gifts to Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TIENS Group

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Tianjin, China, TIENS Group is an international enterprise covering nutritional health, daily necessities and digital health solutions. It has 117 branches worldwide, with business in 224 countries and regions. In recent years, the Group has entered the "Third Entrepreneurship" stage, focusing on the "Eight News, Eight All" development strategies, with digitalization, platformization and ecologicalization as the core, to promote the global integration and upgrading of its business. In terms of digital infrastructure construction, TIENS has built the independently developed Globast global operation system, which integrates a trinity digital closed-loop of global payment chains, sales chains and supply chains, fully empowering the Group's global development strategy.







TIENS International Health Industry Park

Uzbekistan is one of TIENS' important markets in Central Asia. Over the years, through its mature local dealer networks, TIENS has not only brought the health concepts of Chinese herbal medicine to thousands of households, but also actively participated in local economic development and public welfare activities, creating a large number of job opportunities. In terms of brand culture building, TIENS Group also specially invited Ms. Oksana Alexeyevna Chusovitina, a renowned Uzbek gymnast and five-time Olympic veteran, as its global brand health ambassador to further enhance the brand's local affinity and cultural identity.







Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TIENS Group, and Olympic Champion Ms. Oksana Alexeyevna Chusovitina

This in-depth exchange with Uzbekistan's senior officials marks that TIENS Group will take a key step in the integration of large health and digital economy in Central Asia. In the future, TIENS will continue to take the "Belt and Road Initiative" as a strategic platform, empower cross-border trade, healthcare industry and cultural communication with digital technology, and work with more countries to build a new pattern of "Digital Silk Road" for large health.