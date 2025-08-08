2025 Ismart DESIGN AWARDS Call For Entries: Discovering Intelligent Space Design







I、Awards Introduction

The iSmart Design Awards, led by China and participated in globally, is an internationally authoritative award. It was jointly initiated in 2022 by Guangzhou Design Week, international authoritative design organizations, design media, and "Morgan Whole - House Intelligence". It is growing into the "internationally recognized hall of ultimate honor" in intelligent space design.

With the mission of "design - driven smart living", it selects and recognizes globally outstanding intelligent space works and design figures that achieve significant heights in "functional innovation, technological integration, and aesthetic breakthroughs". It builds a cross - sectoral ecosystem platform for smart technology and spatial design, and is known as the "industry lighthouse" defining future smart living standards.

II、Organizers

Award Operation: Guangzhou Design Week、Guangzhou Design Week International Alliance(GIA)

Global Nomination Partners: International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers(IFI)、Design ltaly Alliance(DIA)、IID FOR CHINA、Associazione Italiana Progettisti d'Interni (AIPI)、Italianl Design Association(IDA)、Malaysia Interior Industry Partners Association (MIIP)、JOHOR INTERIOR DESIGNERS'ASSOCIATION、Open Design、PT. VISI FOKUS SINDOTAMA PERKASA

Strategic Partner: moorgen

III、Jury

The iSmart Design Awards 2025 judging panel is stellar. It's led by the chairs - Steve Leung (2022 "Designer of the Year"), Wu Bing (2023 "Designer of the Year"), and Liang Jianguo (2024 "Designer of the Year"). They head a diverse panel of design professionals, aesthetics - focused client representatives, and lifestyle - oriented user representatives.

Gathering design leaders, aesthetic space curators, smart - living influencers, and smart - home experts both domestically and internationally, the panel blends design expertise and user experience perspectives. This ensures the judging is professionally rigorous and experientially insightful.

*The judges will stay independent, authoritative, and fair. They'll thoroughly assess annual entries and promote smart design aesthetics all year, steering the innovation in global intelligent - space design.

■ iSmart Design Awards 2025 Jury Presidents:







Steve Leung

Founder of Steve Leung Design Group Ltd.

international renowned architect, interior and product designeriSmart Design Awards 2022 Designer of the Year

WU BIN

Famous designer

Founder/Design Director of W.DESIGN

The creator of Modern Family

iSmart Design Awards 2023 Designer of the Year

L iang Jianguo

An internationally renowned designer

Founder, Manufacturing-China

Executive Director, the Art Display & Decoration Committee of China (ADCC)

iSmart Design Awards 2024 Designer of the Year

■ iSmart Design Awards 2025 Jury Members:

■ Design Category Professional Judges

Design category professional judges consist of world - renowned designers in the fields of architecture/interior space design, lighting design, and soft furnishing design.

■ Aesthetics Category Owner Judges

Aesthetics category owner judges consist of experienced curators of aesthetic experience spaces with high requirements for smart design, such as boutique hotels, high - end restaurants, art spaces, and lifestyle aesthetics spaces.

■ Lifestyle Category User Judges

Lifestyle user judges are industry experts, pan - home industry leaders, villa bloggers, and other senior smart home users with rich relevant experience.

*The judges for the 2025 iSmart Design Awards will be announced soon. Stay tuned!

IV、Overseas Nominators

iS overseas nominators are invited from the Guangzhou Design Week international think tank, overseas buyer partners, and authoritative design organizations. They promote the iS Awards in their countries/regions, nominate designers and works, and support the award's vision of "boundary - less design exchange."

*The 2025 iS Global Smart Space Design Awards overseas nominators will be announced soon. Stay tuned!

V、Prestigious Selectors

iS prestigious selectors are past "Supreme Award" winners of the iS Awards. They recommend designers and works annually based on their exceptional smart space design quality and participate in the voting for the iS Supreme Award.

VI、Award Categories

The iSmart Design Awards has two main categories: "Individual" and "Works".

#Individual

The "iS Designer of the Year" is the sole, prestigious annual personality award. One recipient is selected yearly via observation, recommendation, and voting by the iSmart Design Awards jury. It signifies the pinnacle of global achievement and innovation in the field and is the ultimate iS Awards goal for designers.

To promote Chinese leadership in global smart space design, the iS Awards recognize outstanding Chinese smart space designers. It has set up several awards for excellent designers in full - package design, soft furnishing design, and luxury villa design. These include: 「Annual iSmart Mansion Design Full-Case Characters ≥100 spots nationwide」、「Annual iSmart Mansion Design Soft Decoration Characters ≥100 spots nationwide」、「Annual New Forces Design Urban smart luxury Mansion(10 per city)」、「Annual Smart Mansion Design Landmark Characters(15 per city)」

#Works

Entries are openly invited from global professional designers and firms. Works submitted must be in the smart home/commercial/hotel/public space design categories and completed between January 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025. The final selection will determine the "Annual Winning Award (≥100 winners)," "Annual Supreme Award (≥30 winners)," and "Annual Grand Prix (≥7 winners)."

The works - based award submission features dual channels: recommendation and self - nomination. The recommendation channel relies on overseas nominators, while the self - nomination channel allows designers to submit works independently. The jury will review submissions to finalize the winners.

VII、Time schedule







VIII、Entry Guidelines

Deadline for submission of the 2025 iSmart Design Awards entry form and relevant materials: September 15, 2025 (before 24:00 Beijing Time).

1、 Entry Channel: Enter via the PC - end "Design Epoch" award - submission platform at , the dedicated portal for the 2025 iSmart Global Smart Space Design Awards. Click "Apply Now", follow the steps to fill in information and upload works to complete the application.

2、 Special Note: As the 2025 strategic partner of the iSmart Global Smart Space Design Awards, "Morgan Whole - House Intelligence" has designated its showrooms nationwide as service points for the award application. Designers can visit these showrooms for consultation.

3、 Material Requirements: All applicants must submit the following:

● Applicant Information

(1)Personal/institution/group introduction: Covering the lead designer's identity, position, and social achievements.

(2)Portrait/institution LOGO/group photo: Front - facing, in JPG format, at least 300dpi, under 5M.

● Project Materials

(1)Entry form and design description: Including project location, completion time (between January 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025), and design concept (at least 300 words). Each applicant can submit up to 3 works. For collective works, indicate the lead designer(s), limited to 2.

(2)Project photos: Including design floor plans and 10 - 15 real - scene photos (overall and partial space views). Perspective - only submissions are invalid. Photos must be in JPG format, at least 300DPI, under 10M.

IX、Cost Description

1、The organizer undertakes never to levy any charges on participants.

2、Winners must cover their own travel and accommodation costs for the annual gala and award - giving ceremony.

3、Winners attending the ceremony will receive a free four - day pass for the 2025 Guangzhou Design Week exhibition courtesy of the organizer.

X、Award Rights

● International Recognition

Worldwide showcase of winning entries and the talent and expertise of winning designers;

● Award Seal

Winners can access tools such as Winner Seal to promote their winning online and in printed material;

● Certification

Winner certificate and award trophies will be given to all the winners and they can also be accessed anytime after the competition;

● Media Promotion

Being included in the press campaign directed to hundreds of thousands of design professionals, press, and potential clients worldwide;

● Award Ceremony

Winning designers will receive an invitation to the current year's iSMART Design Awards Ceremony. As the winning designer, capture professional photos of your winning entries or award moment during the awards ceremony, which can be downloaded directly from the official link of the awards ceremony and used for press and social media;

● Online/Offline Exhibition

The opportunity for winning designers/award-winning entries to be involved in online and offline exhibition activities,such as Milan Launch Ceremony,iSMART Design Awards x Luxury Mansion 100 Dinner Party,Aesthetic salons, comprehensive research trips, and annual galas, among other events.

● Resource Networking

Winners will have a profile online showcased to a worldwide audience, making it easier to get in touch with business consultants, agencies & institutions.

● International Award Application

Exclusive recommendation and connection services for international awards, assisting in applying for international design awards hosted/co-hosted by Guangzhou Design Week and overseas authoritative design awards.

XI、Terms and Dispute Resolution

● Contest Rules Acknowledgement: Before submission, carefully read the "Participation Rules" and related clauses. After confirmation, provide your personal information, which will be used for award - result notification and certificate distribution. The organizing committee strictly keeps personal information confidential.

● Copyright of Works: Entrants must ensure independent, complete, clear, and undisputed copyright of the entire work and its components. They must also guarantee that their submitted works don't infringe on third - parties' legal rights, including copyright, portrait rights, reputation rights, and privacy rights. Any legal issues arising from copyright, trademark, reputation, or other rights will be the responsibility of the entrant.

● Disqualification: Entrants bear full responsibility for their participation. If false information or non - compliant works are found, the organizer can disqualify the entrant or revoke awards. Compensation for the organizer's losses, if any, is required.

● Organizing Committee Rights: By participating or being informed of award - winning, entrants grant the committee and its licensees the right to use the works for the "iS Global Smart Space Design Awards" - related exhibitions, promotion, and publications.

● Final Interpretation Rights: The organizer reserves final interpretation rights of the award. Participation implies agreement to all activity rules. In case of disputes between entrants and the organizer or among entrants, initial resolution through negotiation is expected. If failed, the committee can mediate; if mediation fails, legal solutions are sought independently.

XII、Consultation for evaluation

Guangzhou Design Week Organization Committee

Ms. Gracie

Web:

E-mail:...





