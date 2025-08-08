This Summer,“Three Kingdoms” Bloggers Explore Jingzhou, China

MENAFN - GetNews) This summer, Jerry, a cycling enthusiast from Australia, Jin Yeongeun, a cultural tourism promoter from South Korea, and Miguel, a kung fu practitioner from Brazil, all found their way to Jingzhou, Hubei. Like“treasure hunters,” they used their cameras to uncover the unique charm of this millennium-old city.







A Dialogue Across Time Beneath the Ancient City Wall

The grand ancient city wall of Jingzhou stands like a silent elder, witnessing the flow of time for a millennium.

When the South Korean girl Jin Yeongeun wore an elegant Warring States robe, her fluttering sleeves seemed to carry on a dialogue across time and space.

When the Brazilian kung fu practitioner came across the ancient city wall, every move he made brought great excitement! Click on the video to experience the amazing fusion of kung fu and the ancient city!

The Magic with Hands at the Cultural Relics Protection Center

When the bloggers stepped into the Jingzhou Cultural Relics Protection Center, they quietly watched as the cultural relic restoration experts worked their magic with hands. From cleaning dirt off the relics to putting broken fragments back together, and then strengthening and fixing them, each step required patience and focus. Let's join Jerry and see how cultural relics are restored!

An Adventure at the Intangible Cultural Heritage Skills Inheritance Institute

At the Jingchu Intangible Cultural Heritage Skills Inheritance Institute, an adventure of intangible cultural heritage began. Delicate shell carvings shone with a special glow under the light. Lustrous lacquerware showcased the ingenuity of artisans in every stroke. And the eagle kite seemed to carry the dream of soaring through the sky. After trying these traditional crafts themselves, the bloggers raved about the remarkable wisdom and craftsmanship passed down over the past millennium by the Chinese people! Want to learn more about these intangible cultural heritage skills? Let's join Jerry in exploring the fascinating art of shell carving!

​A Grape's“World Tour”

At the Grape Industrial Base in Gongan County, Jingzhou, the bloggers embarked on a“sweet journey” from the grape vines to the taste buds. They visited the agricultural innovation park, sorting center, and trading market, witnessing the entire journey of grapes, from growing to being sold in the market. Jerry was surprised and said,“I never expected that there would be such a large grape industrial base in this small county in central China, with tiny grapes being sold worldwide through e-commerce and modern logistics!”

This“treasure hunt” in Jingzhou was truly a rewarding journey!