Experience Faster Healing and Pain Relief at Pain Away Centers with State-of-the-Art Laser Treatments

Chronic pain affects millions of Americans every year. Whether from an old sports injury that never healed properly, conditions that worsen over time, or just normal wear and tear, persistent pain makes daily activities harder. Simple things like shuffling cards, gardening, or playing with grandchildren become difficult or impossible. You might start to struggle with showers and cleaning your house. Perhaps cooking is no longer worth the effort. Many people look for relief in medications, physical therapy, exercise- even invasive procedures. Few find it.







Enter Pain Away Centers. Their signature laser light therapy treatments offer a new path for patients in Nevada and Michigan: one of healing without surgery. With fewer-to-no prescriptions. With knowledgeable staff who understand chronic pain . The center focuses on fixing the problem causing the pain, not just covering it up temporarily.

The secret? Laser light therapy.

Working With Your Body

"A lot of treatments these days focus on controlling and managing symptoms. But the thing about symptoms is...well, they keep coming back. Instead, we want to help our patients eliminate their pain. Our therapies focus on helping the body heal itself," says Alexis Cosner, a technician at Pain Away Centers. "To get a little technical: it works at the cellular level to reduce inflammation and promote tissue repair."

Laser therapy sends focused light deep into tissues to help reduce pain without surgery or drugs. By boosting cell energy and improving blood flow, the treatment reduces swelling throughout the affected area. This helps oxygen and nutrients flow more easily to injured tissues while waste that causes pain gets cleared away.

"Think of how light helps plants grow. Our lasers work similarly for your body, helping speed up natural healing," explains Alexis Cosner. "The treatment stimulates cells so tissues heal faster." Laser therapy also blocks some pain signals while the body's own pain relief kicks in, giving patients both immediate and long-term benefits.

No two patients are the same, and neither are their bodies. Pain will vary person to person, even with similar injuries. Pain Away Centers creates individualized treatment plans for each patient. Pulled muscles might need 5 or 6 sessions to heal, while long-lasting chronic problems could need up to 12 for lasting results.

"Laser therapy is completely painless," says Dr. Matthew Andrews, a Pain Away Centers practitioner. "Patients feel gentle warmth during treatment, like sitting in sunlight. You can return to your normal activities right afterward."

Partnering With Your Current Care

Laser therapy works safely with other treatments like physical therapy and chiropractic care. If you're already seeing other healthcare providers, adding laser therapy may help you get better results from your existing treatments.

"When patients have less pain and swelling from laser therapy, they can often do more in physical therapy sessions," notes Dr. Matthew Andrews. "Some also find they need fewer pain medications." The center coordinates with other healthcare providers when needed, and patients using combined treatments often recover faster than those using single approaches.

About Pain Away

Pain Away Centers was founded on the belief that advanced technology should be paired with genuine patient care. Led by Dr. Matthew Andrews, Medical Director and Chronic Pain & Neuropathy Specialist, the team partners with healthcare professionals to ensure patients receive the most effective treatments available.

Pain Away Centers offers clear pain management price information upfront-no surprise bills or hidden fees. The clinic works with patients to find payment options that fit different budgets and accepts various forms of payment and insurance.

For more information about therapeutic laser treatment options and to schedule a consultation, visit their website or contact Pain Away Centers directl .