Seamax Enhances Blueberry Quality With Proven Results In Field Trials
Key Findings from the Trials
Improved Sugar Content and Flavor:
- Growers reported that blueberries treated with SeaMax + amino acid fertilizer exhibited superior sweetness, balanced acidity, and richer flavor compared to the control group using conventional seaweed fertilizer.
- The combination promoted efficient sucrose transport to the fruit, enhancing sugar accumulation and delivering a more appealing taste for consumers.
Fruit Expansion Effects:
- Initial results showed modest differences in fruit size, but follow-up visits confirmed that SeaMax-treated blueberries achieved better growth rates(up to 11% increase in diameter) compared to the control group.
- Adjusting the SeaMax dosage to 500g per half-acre*in the second application further optimized fruit expansion.
Practical Recommendations:
- For optimal results, SeaMax (500g) + amino acid fertilizer (200mL) is recommended during key growth stages to maximize sugar content and fruit size.
- The trial suggests that while fruit expansion may take time to manifest, the early improvement in flavor and sweetness can significantly boost marketability.
Why Choose SeaMax?
Natural & Effective: SeaMax contains natural growth promoters, polysaccharides, and mannitol, which enhance nutrient absorption and fruit quality.
Proven Field Performance: The trials validate its role in producing sweeter, higher-quality blueberries with greater consumer appeal.
Global Applications
This breakthrough is particularly relevant for bluebey-growing regions such as the USA, Peru, Chile, Canada, Poland, Mexico, Ukraine, Spain, and South Africa, where premium fruit quality drives market success.
For more details on SeaMax and its benefits for blueberry cultivation, contact us today!
