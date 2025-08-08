NEW BLACK POWER: A Memoir Redefining Political Agency In America

“Son, you represent New Black Power.” These words, spoken by Kevin Antoine's father, a retired Air Force Master Sargent, capture the heart of a memoir that is both personal testimony and political manifesto.

Dr. Kevin LaVigne Antoine's New Black Power chronicles his groundbreaking journey as the first African American to secure a major party's congressional nomination in Mississippi's majority-white Fourth District. His memoir is not just a recounting of political ambition; it is a bold challenge to America's entrenched systems of inequality and a call to reimagine the role of Black political leadership in the 21st century.

The book takes readers from Antoine's upbringing in a military family to his transformative college years, where he became the first African American Vice President of Student Government at a majority-white Mississippi university. His subsequent Air Force service further shaped his sense of civic duty. Yet it was his congressional campaign in 1996 that crystallized his role as a trailblazer.

Despite the National and Mississippi's Democratic Parties' preference for a white candidate and their refusal to support his general election run, Antoine galvanized communities, earning nearly 40% of the vote against a heavily funded incumbent. His victory in the primaries, particularly his ability to secure significant white voter support, shattered myths about electability and pointed toward a new model of political possibility.

New Black Power is a must-read because it bridges history, strategy, and vision. For civil rights activists, it offers tactical lessons in grassroots organizing. For students of political science, it provides a case study in systemic racism within party politics. For aspiring leaders of color, it delivers inspiration and a blueprint for perseverance.

The book's urgency is underscored by shifting demographics. As Antoine notes, within two decades, non-white populations will be the majority in the United States. Harnessing this new power requires breaking free from outdated molds and asserting Black political agency in every district, not only those with majority-minority populations .

Antoine's candid storytelling, unfiltered, raw, and deeply personal, ensures that readers feel the stakes of every betrayal, every triumph, and every lesson. His journey is not merely a political narrative but a human one: of resilience, integrity, and vision.

About the Author

Dr. Kevin LaVigne Antoine, the“Father of New Black Power”, is a former Fulbright Specialist Scholar. He earned his law degree from the College of William & Mary School of Law and completed a one-year Fellowship at the Harvard School of Public Health, researching discrimination in healthcare. Dr. Antoine attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Jr. College for a year and transferred to and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi on an Air Force ROTC Scholarship. As an undergraduate at Southern Miss, he was the first African American elected Vice President of Student Government and President of the Student Senate at a predominantly white college in Mississippi.

Book Name: NEW BLACK POWER: A Memoir of Dr. Kevin LaVigne Antoine

Author Name: Kevin LaVigne Antoine

ISBN Number: 978-1917185493

