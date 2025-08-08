Sunstone Brilliant Appearance At HOSPITALAR The 2025 Brazil International Medical Equipment Exhibition

MENAFN - GetNews) Showcasing innovative products

Sunstone Technology showcases China's medical technology strength

From May 20th to 23rd, 2025, Hangzhou Sunstone Technology Co., Ltd. made its debut at HOSPITALAR the 30th Brazil International Medical Equipment Exhibition, which was held grandly at the São Paulo International Convention Exhibition Center. As an innovative pioneer in China's medical device industry, Sunstone Technology's participation in this exhibition has attracted much attention.

HOSPITALAR, The Brazil International Medical Equipment Exhibition is the largest and most influential professional medical exhibition in Latin America, attracting over a thousand companies from around the world every year. Professional visitors come from all over the world, including doctors, nurses, hospital management, laboratory personnel, equipment manufacturers, and more. At such a high-level exhibition, Hangzhou Sunstone Technology Co., Ltd. showcased China's hard power in medical technology to the world with multiple independently developed innovative medical device products.

Innovative achievements attract attention, international cooperation welcomes opportunities

The world's first new product showcased by Sunstone Technology has attracted many professional customers to stop and consult and interact with it. Many local and South American customers in Brazil expressed strong willingness to cooperate on the spot.

Continuous innovation drives global medical progress

Since its establishment, Sunstone Technology has always adhered to technological innovation, continuously increased research and development investment, and jointly established innovative medical equipment internship teaching bases with well-known domestic universities such as Zhejiang University, continuously improving the core competitiveness of its products through industry university research application. This participation in HOSPITALAR the Brazil International Medical Equipment Exhibition is an important step in Sunstone Technology's internationalization strategy. In the future, Sunstone Technology will continue to adhere to innovative concepts, launch more high-quality products, and contribute to the development of the global medical and health industry.