The Credit Work Team Empowers Consumers With Fast, Effective Credit Restoration & Business Funding

MENAFN - GetNews) The Credit Work Team , a trusted name in credit restoration and business funding, is proud to announce a new era of accessible, tech‐savvy credit solutions designed to help individuals and businesses achieve financial freedom-quickly and reliably.

At a time when financial setbacks like collections, charge-offs, bankruptcies, or student loan issues can hinder economic progress, The Credit Work Team delivers custom‐crafted solutions that not only remove negative credit items but also help build positive credit profiles.

A Suite of Services to Meet Every Credit Need

Personal Credit Restoration

Clients benefit from bespoke dispute letters tailored to eliminate inaccurate or damaging items from their credit reports. The Credit Work Team's expert approach helps speed the path to a higher credit score.

Credit Building Programs

Whether building credit from scratch or strengthening existing profiles, the team offers creative tools such as“AVA,” which boosts credit by reporting everyday subscription payments like Netflix and Hulu-all for under $100 per year-or a secured card option: pay $200, receive a secured credit card, and report activity to all three bureaus.

DIY Credit Repair Tools

With an easy-to-use, guided online system starting at just $29.99, users can pull their credit reports and generate professionally crafted dispute letters to send manually or via recommended services-all while tracking progress step by step.

Standard Repair + Credit Building Plan

For those seeking hands-on support, the month-to-month service begins with $150 upfront, followed by $99 per month for a six-month term. This comprehensive plan includes dispute removal plus installment payment reporting to help build credit.

Premium Fast-Track Service

For clients who want immediate improvements, the Credit Work Premium Service offers aggressive dispute strategies to eliminate negative items-including collections, closed accounts, bankruptcies, and hard inquiries-often delivering results in as little as 48 hours (typically within 14 days).

Business Credit Services & Funding Access

Entrepreneurs and business owners can tap into services like LLC formation, website crafting, strategic business structuring, and streamlined access to funding through trusted banking partners. Clients with a credit score of 680+, no derogatory marks, $2,500+ in open credit, and fewer than 10 recent inquiries may qualify for $20,000–$200,000 in zero-interest business funding.

Why Choose The Credit Work Team?

- Skilled professionals with backgrounds in finance, real estate, and business - Use of advanced CRMs, artificial intelligence, and a hands-on approach ensuring precision and attention to detail - Low-cost, fast, and respectful service that harnesses legal frameworks like FCRA, FTC, and CFPB to protect clients.

Client Experience

“The Credit Work Team delivers results you can see-real reviews, real credit improvement, and increasingly, clients achieving homeownership dreams.”

Clients appreciate the accessible, empathetic approach-even over phone and digital consultation. What begins as a free consultation (available via Calendly) evolves into a full suite of services personalized to each consumer or small business.

Connect with The Credit Work Team

Address: 813 Upper Cahokia Road, Cahokia, IL 62206

Phone: 618‐202‐5565

Email: ...

Hours: Monday–Friday, 9 am–5 pm (walk‐ins not accepted)

Book a free consultation via their website's Calendly link-an easy first step towards financial clarity. (creditwork )

Follow and connect on social media:

Facebook: The Credit Work Team -

Instagram: thecreditworkteam -

About The Credit Work Team

The Credit Work Team is a premier provider of credit restoration, credit-building, and business funding services tailored to meet the needs of both individual consumers and entrepreneurs. Leveraging technology, legal insight, and strategic partnerships, the team empowers clients to erase damaging credit history, build positive financial patterns, and access critical funding. With fast-paced service and reputable support, clients consistently find themselves one step closer to financial confidence.